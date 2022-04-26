Suspect hit by car fleeing US Park Police

A suspect in an attempted robbery was injured – after getting hit by a car – while running from U.S. Park Police (USPP).

Officers say they were investigating the attempted robbery on the National Mall at about 7:00 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., two people matching the suspects' descriptions were harassing visitors at the World War II Memorial.

When USPP officers caught up with them, the suspects attempted to flee.

While running through traffic on the road, one of the suspects was hit by an uninvolved car, police say.

The other suspect was injured while trying to climb a road divider.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.