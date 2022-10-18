Suspect charged with murder in fatal quadruple Woodbridge shooting, police say

A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Woodbridge on Monday, police say.

The quadruple shooting left two men and two women dead inside a Woodbridge home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct.

Police got a call reporting a shooting around 4:30 p.m. and quickly responded to the home. Once inside the home, officers located four adults in different parts of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the initial call reporting the shooting was made by the suspect and said they believe he provided a phony description of the shooter.

The suspect has been identified as David Nathaniel Maine, 24, who lived in the home. He was taken into custody Monday night as a person of interest. Police Chief Peter Newsham says he has now been charged with four counts of second-degree murder among other charges.

David Nathaniel Maine (Prince William County Police)

"My hope is that he never, ever sees the light of day again," says Chief Newsham.

Police are still working on a motive for the shooting, but Chief Newsham says he would describe it as "senseless."

"Anybody who was out here last night knows there was a huge group of friends and family members who were gathered, and they were completely distraught over the loss of these lives," Chief Newsham said. "And I can only begin to imagine what they're feeling today."

A weapon was recovered that was discarded in the home. Chief Newsham says they are not releasing details at the moment about the specific type of gun, but says it's fair to assume neighbors did not hear anything because of the type of gun used.

Chief Newsham also released the names of the victims in the shooting. They are Miguel Flores, 44, his wife Kelly Sotelo, 42, their daughter Carrie Sotelo, 19, and Richard Corales, 37, who was renting a room in the home.

Three of the victims died from gunshot wounds and one of the victim's causes of death is currently undetermined pending an autopsy, Chief Newsham said.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say they believe the 19-year-old victim was murdered first. Chief Newsham says

Police say Maine had a relationship with one of the people who lived in the home who was not there at the time of the shooting. There is also a child that lives in the home, according to police, but they were not home during the time of the shooting.

Chief Newsham says one of the people who lived at the home, but was not present during the shooting is fully cooperating with their investigation and providing valuable information.