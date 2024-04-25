Suspect arrested, police seize 2 Glocks, suspected marijuana, and over $1,000 in Maryland

Anne Arundel County police have arrested and charged a man with multiple charges after finding drugs and guns in a Maryland apartment.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Tremaine Weldon Wills of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Police received information regarding possible drug sales at an apartment in the 400 block of Summerwind Way in Glen Burnie. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence on April 24, resulting in the seizure of several items including a stolen Glock 19, 9mm, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, Glock 44, .22 caliber, loaded with 8 rounds of ammunition, a box of .22 caliber ammunition, roughly 320 grams of packaged suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and $1,050.



The suspect, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was located on-scene and taken into custody.

