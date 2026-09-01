Suspect arrested in Largo man’s killing, police say

The Brief Suspect arrested and charged in deadly shooting of Levelle Mills. Police say Maddox shot Mills during an argument at the residence. Maddox is held without bond on second‑degree murder and related charges.



Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Largo man, police said.

What we know:

The shooting was reported Monday around 12:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Mt. Lubentia Court East in Upper Marlboro. Officers found the victim, 36‑year‑old Levelle Mills, outside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the suspect, 18‑year‑old Eu’nyus Maddox, was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators said Maddox shot Mills during an argument. The two lived in the same residence and were known to each other.

Maddox is charged with second‑degree murder and related offenses. He is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301‑516‑2512 and refer to case number 26‑0046450.

Eu’nyus Maddox (Prince George’s County Police Department)