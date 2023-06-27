Suspect arrested in fatal shooting inside Dumfries home

Police say the suspect sought in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at a home located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct. in Dumfries on June 23, has been arrested.

Daniel Christopher Shannon, has been identified as the suspect. The 33-year-old has been charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm within a dwelling.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jeremiah Quentin Deck.

Shannon turned himself in and is being held without bond.



