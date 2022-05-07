Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of DC father carrying his 2 kids

Police have arrested a suspect in a murder case where a father was shot on a sidewalk in front of his two young children in Northeast D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Sedrick Miller, was shot early on the morning of March 4 in the 2300 block of 18th Street. He was walking with a 5-year-old and holding another child in a car seat. MPD officials called this one of "the most disturbing crimes" they've seen in Ward 5 within the last couple of years.

Police said the children weren’t harmed during the shooting, and they're now safe with their mother.

MPD previously identified Jarrell David Harris, 27, as a suspect in the shooting. FOX 5 obtained two of his previous mugshots that show his appearance between 2018 and 2019 changed drastically. On Saturday, police announced that Harris was taken into custody on Friday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

READ MORE: DC Police identify suspect in murder case where victim was holding baby, hand of another child

Advertisement

Harris has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.