Suspect arrested after triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg.

According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officers found three male victims suffering from lacerations. They were transported to local hospitals with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department announced on Thursday that Jose Leandro Castillo, 34, of Boyds, Maryland was arrested in relation to the incident.

Castillo faces first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment charges. He is currently being held without bond.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Gaithersburg Police at 301-258-6400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.