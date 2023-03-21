Suspect arrested after attempted carjacking linked to previous hit-and-run, carjacking in Falls Church

article

The suspect in a reported hit-and-run where the driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian has been arrested after police responded to a call days later for an assault and attempted carjacking.

City of Falls Church Police responded to 1200 W. Broad St. on Friday around 12:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run. The suspect drove onto a sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, telephone utility box and two parked cars. The pedestrian did not need medical care.

The suspect then fled to a shopping center parking lot where he possibly injured a person loading groceries and stole their vehicle. That person was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOTO: City of Falls Church Police

The vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County.

Police then responded to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. for report of an assault and attempted carjacking. One victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Based on tips called in immediately from the area, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who matched the exact description of the suspect from Friday's incidents, including wearing the same clothes.

Exact charges are pending, and the man's name and photo will be released once available.

"I want to thank our officers and dispatch who persevered through the numerous incidents," said Police Chief Mary Gavin. "And a big thank you to the community members who stopped to help the victims and called in tips. The 'See Something, Say Something' mantra helped us immensely with this arrest."