Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in her Reston apartment, arrested

Fairfax County police announced they made an arrest in a sex assault case less than 24 hours after investigators said a woman woke up to a man with a knife in her home.

Police said the attack happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane near South Lakes Drive.

The woman reported waking up to a man in a mask and gloves in her condo. She told police he sexually assaulted her. Police said there was no sign of forced entry and the victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Late Monday, Fairfax County police said they arrested the suspect and would provide additional details at a press conference Tuesday.

Neighbors at the condo community said there was a man seen peeping into windows in the area not long ago. Police sources confirmed the suspect arrested is believed to be that same person.

Longtime resident Barbara Morgan was upset to hear what happened.

"I always feel kind of safe because the way the apartments are situated, so it’s very scary," Morgan said.

"In this neighborhood, there are a lot of women who live alone and so we all kind of try to look out for each other," said Barbara Kneebone, another resident. "Just because we live by all these wonderful paths, but they do pose a certain risk."

She referenced the trails around the condo community that could potentially allow someone to come or go more easily undetected.

Despite the arrest, police said they still want neighbors to look at their surveillance cameras if they have them.

"We’ve collected some video surveillance from the neighborhood, and we’re very thankful for that, but we think there’s more out there," said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander of Major Crimes for Fairfax County Police. "This predator may have been in the area previously, so we’re canvassing the whole neighborhood, but we haven’t talked to everyone."

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.