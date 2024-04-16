Suspect accused of following minor off bus, raping them in Rockville woods

A 46-year-old man is behind bars in D.C. for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor that he followed off a bus in Rockville.

While he's off the streets, detectives are concerned there may be more victims who have not contacted police.

The alleged sexual assault, according to the Montgomery County Police Department, happened last Wednesday in a wooded area off Veirs Mill Road around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect, 46-year-old Charles Erby, Jr., was on the same Metrobus as the juvenile.

Charles Erby, Jr. Photo via Montgomery County Police Department.

"The suspect initiated contact and kept bothering the victim, so she felt uncomfortable," said Sergeant Robert Rollins with MCPD's Special Victims Investigations Divison & Child Exploitation unit. "She decided to get off the bus at Veirs Mill Road and Aspen Hill and at this point, the suspect followed them and basically lured them into the woods behind the soccer field and sexually assaulted them."

Sgt. Rollins explained that detectives were able to quickly identify Erby, Jr. as the suspect and arrest him in D.C. last Friday.

"It’s somebody who we have information that he travels back and forth from D.C. and Maryland a lot, so he’s most likely using the metro a lot. It just feels like this wouldn’t be his first time," Sgt. Rollins said.

Montgomery County police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or interacted with Erby, Jr.