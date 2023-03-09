Surveillance video shows Petworth café being broken into, ransacked

Surveillance video shows a Petworth café was ransacked early Tuesday morning.

Heat Da Spot Café, located at 3213 Georgia Ave NW, says the suspects stole a safe and broke into the register. They say windows were smashed, furniture was out of place and personal sentimental items were missing.

"We were truly devastated not by the material we lost but by the insensitive act that happened. It’s hard to comprehend the mindset of folks like this targeting& destroying hard working people’s livelihood and thinking it will fulfill their lives," Heat Da Spot wrote on Instagram.

Heat Da Spot shared surveillance video of the break-in.

The incident comes just one day before DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a public safety walk in Petworth.

The neighborhood has seen a recent uptick in crime with a stabbing inside the Petworth Library on Thursday and a shooting on Kennedy Street three days later.