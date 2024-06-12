Surveillance video shows DC porch pirate wanted for multiple package thefts

Residents of a Northeast D.C. neighborhood are exasperated by a string of package thefts outside their homes, with some residents capturing the incidents on surveillance cameras.

Sherry Freeman and Terry Brocks, residents of the East of the River area, reported their packages being stolen multiple times.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect in a red hoodie stealing packages from a porch on the 3900 block of Ames Street NE around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I was quite shocked when I saw the video," Freeman told FOX 5.

Brocks, whose packages have been stolen at least ten times since last November, added, "It makes me upset, and it makes me want to catch the fool who did it."

Both victims filed police reports and shared their videos in community forums, hoping to identify the suspect.

Some residents have resorted to using decoy packages to capture more footage. One frustrated resident has decided to move out due to the ongoing thefts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact D.C. police.