Biden delivers remarks after Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action sparks wave of backlash

In a landmark decision Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a ruling striking down the decades-old affirmative action policy in college admissions, effectively stating that race can no longer be a factor when deciding if a student should be accepted to a school.

"For 45 years, the United States Supreme Court has recognized colleges' freedom to decide how to build diverse student bodies and meet the responsibility of opening doors of opportunity for every single American," President Joe Biden said in his remarks Thursday afternoon. "Today, the court once again walked away from decades of precedent."

The High Court’s conservative majority ruled in favor of the Students for Fair Admissions in its lawsuits against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina — two of the oldest institutions of higher learning in the United States. The vote was 6-2 in the Harvard case and 6-3 in the North Carolina case.

In the court filing against Harvard, the Students for Fair Admissions argued that universities "have employed and are employing racially and ethnically discriminatory policies and procedures in administering the undergraduate admissions program" and that this practice violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

"Classifications of citizens solely on the basis of race are by their very nature odious to a free people whose institutions are founded upon the doctrine of equality. They threaten to stigmatize individuals by reason of their membership in a racial group and to incite racial hostility," SFFA v. Harvard reads.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that "the Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points."

"The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race," the opinion continued. "Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin."

Justice Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second Black justice who had long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision "sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes."

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the decision "rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress." And in a separate opinion, the court’s first Black female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, said the decision was "truly a tragedy for us all."

The decision sparked a flood of backlash from lawmakers, educational institutions and organizations.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, a graduate of Harvard Law School herself, said that while affirmative action "wasn't perfect," it provided "ladders of opportunity for this who, throughout our history, have too often been denied a chance to show how fast they can climb."

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fired back sharply against the decision in a tweet, saying "If SCOTUS was serious about their ludicrous "colorblindness" claims, they would have abolished legacy admissions, aka affirmative action for the privileged. 70% of Harvard’s legacy applicants are white. SCOTUS didn’t touch that - which would have impacted them and their patrons."

A chorus of Democratic lawmakers issued similar remarks.

"Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the systemic inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities, like Black and Latino Americans," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. "The strength of Virginia’s—and America’s—higher education system lies in its diversity, and I’m going to do all that I can to double down on my efforts to improve access to education and good jobs."

Howard University, one of the most prestigious historically Black universities in the country, issued a statement calling the decision "deeply concerning."

"The decision will not only have a devastating impact on the diversity of colleges and universities across the country, but will also decrease access to higher education for students of color everywhere. Education is still a top driver of economic success for all Americans, and this decision will have far-reaching ramifications for those seeking equity in the college admissions process and beyond," the university's statement read.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials joined many who say the ruling could have wide-reaching impacts, such as a potential shift in workplace diversity.

"The Supreme Court’s decision to ban affirmative action in college admissions processes undoes decades of progress toward diversifying higher education and, subsequently, access to the nation’s workforce," the NALEO said. "Affirmative action has helped open up the system to all and provide an environment where all persons have a chance to succeed according to their efforts and abilities."