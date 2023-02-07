Super Bowl LVII: Philly's only Chiefs bar will be closed for the game on Sunday

The only Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philadelphia say they will be closed Sunday night when their team takes on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Big Charlie’s Saloon announced the closure on their social media pages early this week.

"It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year," a tweet from the bar’s account read. "We sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away."

Without the ability to accommodate all of their patrons and fellow fans, Big Charlie’s Saloon decided to simply close their doors for the night.

"I’m sorry again. Go Chiefs," the tweet concluded.

The tiny corner bar is filled with helmets jerseys and everything else red and gold and has been dubbed "Arrowhead East.’

It's been a haven for Chiefs fans since 1986 and is only about a mile from Lincoln Financial Field.

The decision left local Chiefs fans without too many options to go out for the game and feel like they were on their home turf.