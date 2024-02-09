Super Bowl 2024 food deals: Here are some of the top bargains

article

As millions of fans make their plans for Super Bowl Sunday, one of the things on the to-do list is the menu.

Whether you’re throwing a party or watching the game at home, there's no shortage of meal deals available at your local restaurants and dining areas.

Papa Johns

If you’re craving pizza, Papa Johns is running a special promotion for members of the Papa Rewards loyalty program to win a Vegas $tyle Pizza "stuffed" with cash. Customers can visit the Papa John's VegasStylePizza website to enter the $58,000 delivered by Venmo. You can also earn extra entries by buying Papa Johns stuffed crust pizza between now and Friday.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2024: All you need to know

Hooters wing specials

Now through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11, Hooters is offering consumers The Post-Season Pick dine-in deal consisting of 10 wings, fries, and a Bud Light or soda for $16.99. Bud Light pitchers are also priced at $11.

Hooters also has a limited-time football party packs in store or for delivery. The meal options are 75 boneless wings for $65 or 75 bone-in wings for $85, and the Quarterback Sack, 50 boneless and 50 bone-in wings for $100. The deals are available for a limited time at participating Hooters restaurants.

Customers that join the Hooters rewards program can get $15 off orders of $75 or more by using the code BIGGAME24 until Feb. 11 at participating locations.

Wendy’s

Customers can get a free cheeseburger , Dave's Single, with any purchase at participating Wendy's restaurants until Monday, Feb. 12.

RELATED: Wendy's cheeseburger is free this week to celebrate ‘Where’s the Beef?’ ad

The deal is limited to one free burger per order and one offer per customer per visit. The deal is available in the Wendy's app , and if you use it on Super Bowl Sunday, it also includes free delivery, but the offer is not valid on third-party delivery platforms.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering a free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco through Sunday, Feb. 11, when you buy a full-sized entrée. To get the deal, customers have to use promo code QUESO24 when checking out in the Chipotle app or website.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is having a Slices-N-Stix Super Bowl deal that can win customers a free Slices-N-Stix if an interception is returned for a touchdown during the big game.

To register for the promo, you have to sign in or create an account on the Little Caesars app on your phone. Next, tap the "challenge" option in the app menu and tap "accept challenge." When you buy a Slices-N-Stix, Slices-N-Stix Bacon, or Slices-N-Stix Jalapenos on the app before the Super Bowl (by Feb. 10) and you have registered, when an interception happens in the game, you will get a code in the app on Feb. 26 for a free menu item.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers a free order of six boneless or traditional wings for everyone in the U.S. if Super Bowl LVIII goes into overtime.

If the game does go into OT, you can get the free wings on Monday, Feb. 26, from 2-5 p.m. local time. But the deal is only good for dine-in and in-person takeout only.

Smashburger

Starting Friday through Super Bowl Sunday, if you place an order online , in Smashburger’s app or at participating locations and get $5 off orders of $25 or more (with code 5OFF), get $10 off orders of $40 or more (code 10OFF), and $15 off orders of $60 or more (use code 15OFF; limited to one coupon per order).

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has an existing deal that lets customers buy one and get one free new Smash’d Potato Bowls for $3.49 through the KFC app or KFC.com. The restaurant chain also has a $20 Taste of KFC Meal with six pieces of original recipe fried chicken, four sides and four biscuits.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno has special discounts on pizza Instacart and GoPuff available through Feb. 11. Customers can visit digiornodoinks.com to enter for a chance to win a free pizza if a field goal or extra point attempt during the Super Bowl hits an upright or crossbar.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Starting Friday through Super Bowl Sunday, Potbelly is offering free delivery on all orders of $20 or more placed through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app. When you download the app and sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program, you get a free sandwich after your first purchase.

Sonic

Consumers with the Sonic app received a code on Feb. 8, to buy one order, get one free Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites. And through the end of February, you can get five of Sonic's Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers for under $10 (or one for $1.99).

Applebee’s

Applebee's has Super Bowl wing deals where you can get 20 free boneless wings with any carryout or delivery order of $40 or more purchased on Super Bowl Sunday made through Applebees.com or Applebee’s mobile app. Make sure to use promo code BIGGAME24.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has 50-cent Wings all day on Super Bowl Sunday when you visit the restaurant. Customers have the option of boneless or traditional wings and can get $2 beers, $4 cocktails, and $5 glasses of wine all day with Fridays' Happy Every Hour menu. You can also order wings and other dishes to go .

7-Eleven

7-Eleven , Speedway and Stripes stores have deals on wings and pizza running from Friday through Feb. 11.

Pizza and wing deals are available to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. They can get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza and 10 bone-in wings in stores for $14.

There are alo free pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday. 7Now Gold Pass members can get three free pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday, but it’s limited to one order per 7Now Gold Pass member and it’s good on delivery or pickup.

Customers can also get $15 off any order of more than $30 on Feb. 11. And it’s also limited to one per customer for delivery or pickup.

You can also get five bone-in wings for $5 through 7Now Delivery . Choose from Spicy Breaded, BBQ, Roasted or Buffalo bone-in wings.

And there’s a pregame deal available from now through Feb. 10 for a $5 pizza of any flavor through 7Now Delivery .

Dave & Buster’s

Through Sunday, Feb. 11, Dave & Buster’s has an unlimited gameplay and a buffet-style feast for $58 per person. Also on Super Bowl Sunday in certain locations, you can get a ticket for a Big Game Watch Party for $49.99.

CiCi’s Pizza

Starting now through Feb. 11, CiCi’s Pizza is offering a 28-inch Piezilla starting at $49.99 or Value Pack combos that feed up to eight people starting at $29.99 for delivery or pickup.

Denny’s

Denny’s has a special offer where you can order appetizers including wings, cheese sticks, chicken tenders, nachos, onion rings and fries for the Super Bowl to-go on the Denny’s app or at Dennys.com.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.











