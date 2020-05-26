Summer Metro shutdown underway in Northern Virginia

The summer Metro shutdown is underway in Northern Virginia – and that means large sections of the Orange and Silver lines are closed.

All nine Orange and Silver stations west of Ballston-MU are closed, no Silver Lines are running in the Metrorail system.

The Silver Line stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center are being service by the Orange or Blue Line trains.

The closures are in place to facilitate platform reconstruction work at Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church.

Those closures will likely be in place until at least early September.

A separate project on the Silver Line to connect Metrorail to new “phase II” stations, which are under construction for access to Dulles Airport and Loudoun County.