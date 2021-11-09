Substitute teacher shortage prompts Montgomery County schools to close the day before Thanksgiving

The Montgomery County School Board on Tuesday voted to close schools the day before Thanksgiving dues the district’s substitute teacher shortage.

FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald reports that Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight says she doesn’t have enough substitute teachers to cover the staff time off requests for that day, Nov. 24.

Montgomery County schools have been grappling with a teacher shortage throughout the last several months.

There are currently hundreds of open positions in a variety of capacities in the district.

