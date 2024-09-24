Students at Loudoun County Public Schools could be allowed to carry Narcan

Students at Loudoun County Public Schools could be allowed to carry narloxone if school board members vote to approve a policy change.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is an over-the-counter medication used to combat overdoses across the country.

Like many school districts nationwide, LCPS is also navigating students overdosing on opioids. Supporters say allowing students to carry naloxone could save lives, while critics argue the move could encourage drug use.

Board members are reviewing a policy that would allow students to carry several medications, including Narcan. The potential policy changes were reportedly requested by Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Aaron Spence.

The policy would allow students who are under 18-years-old to carry naloxone with permission from their parents. Students over 18-years-old will not need parental permission.

"This policy I think is a good policy from the standpoint of, we have no other solution at this time on how to address this issue, so you might as well treat it like a public health issue… save peoples’ lives," Loudoun County resident Phil Thompson said.

Thompson has three children who graduated from LCPS, one who had a classmate who died from an overdose.

LCPS leaders are meeting on Tuesday afternoon to determine if students should be allowed to carry the drug.