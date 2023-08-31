A student was struck by a bus just moments after the last bell rang at Henry E. Lackey High School on Wednesday.

The school did not disclose the student's condition but asked parents in a letter sent home to keep the student and their family in their thoughts.

"Today during our dismissal, we had an incident in which a student reportedly walked in the path of a moving bus and was struck," the letter reads.

School administrators said they called 911 when it happened, and the victim was taken to a medical facility to be further evaluated.

Lackey's Principal Cheryl K. Davis said many students, as well as staff, were in the parking lot at the time of the collision. The school plans to offer kids who witnessed the incident support and counseling.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

Read the full letter sent home to parents below:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Today during our afternoon dismissal, we had an incident in which a student reportedly walked in the path of a moving bus and was struck. School administrators called 911 for police and medical support for the student. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) transportation staff also responded to the school. While we are not able to share personal information about the student, they were transported to a medical facility for further evaluation. Many of our students, as well as staff assigned to dismissal duty, were in the parking lot area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened. Administrators are working with transportation staff, police and our school resource officer (SRO) to further investigate details surrounding the incident. Please keep our student and their family in your thoughts. If your child witnessed today’s incident and needs counseling support, please let me know. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Cheryl K. Davis

Principal

