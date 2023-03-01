16-year-old fatally stabbed during fight at Santa Rosa high school

A 16-year-old student was killed after being stabbed during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday morning and another student -- a 15-year-old boy – was taken into custody in connection with his death, authorities said.

Family members identified the slain teen as Jayden Pienta, 16.

"He was a good boy. He was kind-hearted," said his grandmother Cheryl Griffith. "He was sweet, loving, gentle."

Smith said her daughter is struggling with the loss.

"How is she going to get through this?" Smith asked. "How do you let her bury her baby? I don't understand."

Police were notified at 11:11 a.m. of a fight at Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive. Officers responded to the scene within four minutes after the initial reports came in, Police Chief John Cregan said at an afternoon news conference.

He said two 16-year-old students – Jayden and another junior -- entered an art class and started a fight with a freshman student.

A teacher and several teacher's aides were able to break up the fight. However, moments later the fight continued and the freshman student, a 15-year-old boy, pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the two 16-year-old boys, including Jayden, according to police.

Jayden was stabbed in his chest and back, according to police. The other student was stabbed in his left hand.

The16-year-olds left the classroom and were met by a campus nurse.

Cregan said the students were alert and conscious by the time officers arrived to campus and were able to provide initial statements to police.

The two wounded students were taken to a local hospital, where Jayden died.

"I'm hurt. I'm sad I'm never going to see Jayden again," said his stepfather Tom Lenwell. "I'm not going to be able to joke and laugh with him. Those days are gone."

The 15-year-old fled the campus, but was found in a creek bed behind Saint Eugene Cathedral where he was taken into custody, according to police.

Cregan said the 16-year-old students weren't assigned to that particular art class where the fight broke out, but the freshman student was.

Jayden's grandmother alleged that the 15-year-old had slashed the tires of her grandson's car.

He said the three students had been involved in previous altercations and that might have been what led up to the deadly incident.

The 15-year-old boy was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault and bringing a weapon to campus. His name was not released because of his age.

Some of the students and parents are now asking for community resource officers brought back to the school campus.

Three years ago, the school board removed those officers from the campus after the death of George Floyd.

Recently, Santa Rosa school district officials debated the idea of bringing back those community resource officers, after hearing complaints, from students and teachers, about the lack of security.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the week.

