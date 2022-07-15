Structural inspections underway after parking garage collapse in Downtown Baltimore

A parking garage in Downtown Baltimore collapsed Friday morning, according to fire officials.

The Baltimore Fire Department says crews arrived at the garage, located at 1 E. Pratt Street, just before 10:00 a.m. Friday to find a partial structure collapse near the back of the garage.

Crews say no cars or people were trapped by the collapsed structure after sweeping the scene multiple times.

Officials say there are several cars that remain parked in the intact portions of the garage and they will be working to get those cars back to their owners.

They ask anyone who may have a car inside the garage to call garage's management company Standard Parking Plus.

Building inspectors and engineers remain on the scene of the collapse Friday. Officials say they will be conducting assessments of the integrity of the structure.

As a result of those assessments, Charles Street will be closed between Pratt and Conway Streets indefinitely.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.