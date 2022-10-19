Stolen otter statue returned to downtown Fredericksburg

Adeline, the mother otter statue at Hurkamp Park in Fredericksburg, VA, was returned after it was stolen last weekend.

"Thank you to the Good Samaritan who saw her and called us. Adeline, you’re one of the reasons we #LoveFXBG," said Fredericksburg Police Department in a Facebook post.

Adeline was found by two dogs and their owner near a bench in Hurkamp Park on Wednesday evening, according to Fredericksburg social media agency hyperbole. The statue did not appear damaged, and has been returned to her otter pups in downtown Fredericksburg.

The Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg Project was started in 2021 to install bronze river otters to "inform residents and tourists about the attributes of beautiful Downtown Fredericksburg and the Rappahannock River." Stewart and Steven Wegner from Wegner Metal Arts Foundry and Gallery designed and built the otter statues.

Fredericksburg Police says if anyone has "any otter information about her recent whereabouts, contact our agency at 540-373-3122."