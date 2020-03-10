Stocks surge following Wall Street's worst day since 2008

article

Stocks are surging on Wall Street following the market's worst day since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Dow jumped nearly 800 points, or 3.3%, making up less than half of its plunge from the day before.

Overseas markets were also higher.

The price of oil also bounced back 8% after cratering a day earlier as an oil price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Energy stocks did especially well following steep falls a day earlier.

Feeling less fearful, investors pulled money out of ultra-safe U.S. government bonds.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.65%.