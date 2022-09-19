Stars of 'Ready to Love' get engaged live on Good Day DC!

Two stars of the OWN reality show "Ready to Love" are officially engaged – and the proposal took place live on Good Day DC on Monday!

Clifton Pettie got down on one knee during the couple's interview on FOX 5 and asked Joi Carter to spend the rest of their lives together. And, spoiler alert, she said yes!

Pettie and Carter met on "Ready to Love," a TV show that follows single people trying to find love in the DMV.

During the finale of the most recent season, Pettie told Carter that he chose her and asked if she would officially choose him as well.

The two have shared their love and their journey on social media, and FOX 5 has followed their love story.

Congrats to Clifton and Joi from all of us at FOX 5 DC!