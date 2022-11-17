Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: How to get a free reusable cup

Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with its annual Red Cup Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the coffee giant is giving away free, limited-edition reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating U.S. stores. Earlier this month, Starbucks’ seasonal red cups and holiday beverages returned to stores.

The red cup giveaway is available however a customer orders, including orders placed on the Starbucks mobile app and Starbucks Delivery, the company said.

The 2022 Starbucks reusable red cup is pictured. (Credit: Starbucks)

This year’s red cup is made with 50% recycled material.

"You can help reduce single-use cup waste by bringing your clean reusable cup into any U.S. Starbucks store to receive a $.10 discount on your beverage, plus 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app," the coffee chain said.

The annual Red Cup Day is scheduled to coincide with a planned strike among Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores on Thursday, which would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year.

How to get the free 2022 Starbucks reusable red cup

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating Starbucks in the U.S. will receive the free reusable red cup, but only while supplies last. Hot, iced, or blended drinks are included in the deal.

Starbucks says such beverages in the deal include Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and White Hot Chocolate.

The company noted how Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are not included in the offer.

Red Cup Day to coincide with planned worker strike

Starbucks workers behind the walkouts say that Red Cup Day is often one of the busiest days of the year. In striking, workers say they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules, and higher staffing levels in busy stores.

Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing the effort. Some workers planned to picket all day while others planned shorter walkouts. The union said the goal is to shut the stores down during the walkouts.

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Fifty-seven stores have held votes where workers opted not to unionize.

Starbucks opposes the unionization effort, saying the company functions best when it works directly with employees. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United said. No agreements have been reached so far.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. This Associated Press contributed.