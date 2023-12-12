Stafford man steals $535 worth of merchandise from Kohl's in duffle bag

The search continues for a suspect seen placing items in a duffle bag before exiting Kohl's with $535 worth of unpaid merchandise.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at Kohl's located at 1220 Stafford Market Place on December 8, around 2:40 p.m. The suspect is described as a white male wearing all black clothing. Police say the duffle bag bandit was seen leaving the scene in a white crossover SUV.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kohl's duffle bag bandit

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.