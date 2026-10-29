Northern Virginia man accused of stealing $1.4M in international 'ghost student' loan scheme

The Brief Federal prosecutors announced charges against a Northern Virginia man accused of stealing more than $1.4 million in federal student aid through an international fraud ring. Investigators allege criminal actors used stolen U.S. identities to enroll "ghost students" in colleges, collecting over 700 fraudulent financial aid refund deposits. The case is part of "Operation Ghostbusters," an investigation launched by the FBI Richmond cyber squad tracking an estimated $200 million in suspected fraudulent claims.



A Northern Virginia man has been charged in connection with an international fraud scheme accused of stealing American identities to enroll "ghost students" and siphon more than $1.4 million in federal student aid.

What we know:

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia returned an indictment charging a Kenyan national with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and student aid fraud, federal prosecutors announced in Alexandria.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the defendant acted as a domestic "money mule" in a transnational network. Conspirators allegedly used stolen personal information from U.S. citizens to create fraudulent Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) accounts and enroll fake "ghost students" who never attended classes. Fraudsters even used automated tools to complete required coursework to keep the enrollments active and the funding flowing.

Once colleges and universities distributed federal loans and grants, prosecutors say the money was diverted into bank accounts controlled by conspirators in the U.S. and Kenya. Investigators allege the Virginia defendant used multiple accounts across several financial institutions to receive over 700 fraudulent student aid refund deposits totaling $1,439,548, before wiring at least $1.3 million to accounts in the United States and Kenya.

The case is part of "Operation Ghostbusters," a nationwide initiative opened by the FBI Richmond Field Office following a referral from the Department of Education Office of Inspector General. According to authorities, the broader probe has identified an estimated $200 million in suspected fraud dating back to 2021, leading to charges against five defendants across Virginia, New Jersey and Nebraska, as well as the international seizure of more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency in Kenya.

What we don't know:

The identity of the Northern Virginia defendant has not been made public because the indictment in the Eastern District of Virginia was returned under seal.

Court documents and federal officials have not named the specific colleges and universities where the fake students were enrolled.

Authorities have not confirmed how many individuals in the DMV had their personal information stolen as part of the scheme, or whether additional local arrests will follow.