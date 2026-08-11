Stafford County students begin transition day ahead of full return

The Brief It’s back‑to‑school Tuesday for some Stafford County students on transition day. Pre‑K, kindergarten, sixth‑grade and ninth‑grade students get the schools to themselves. Hartwood High opens as one of three new schools with new boundaries taking effect.



It’s back‑to‑school Tuesday in Stafford County, Virginia, but only for some students.

What we know:

The district is holding its annual transition day, giving Pre‑K, kindergarten, sixth‑grade and ninth‑grade students a chance to settle in before the full student body returns Wednesday.

At the brand‑new Hartwood High School, hallways were quiet early Tuesday as staff prepared to welcome students for the first time. The day is designed to help younger students and those entering middle and high school find classrooms, meet teachers and navigate the building without the usual crowds.

Hartwood High is one of three new schools opening in Stafford County this year, along with Falls Run and Crow’s Nest elementary schools. Hartwood was built for nearly 22,000 students, and its opening comes as new school boundaries taking effect across the county.

Students arriving on Tuesday will become the first generation of Hartwood High Stallions.