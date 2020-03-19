Staff member at North Stafford High School tests positive for coronavirus

A North Stafford High School staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that is ripping through the DMV, officials say.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Daniel Hornick indicated that they believe the “overall risk of exposure to students and staff in the facility is low.”

They say the staff member began feeling ill on Wednesday, March 11.

The Rappahannock Area Health District is investigating to see who the staff member may have come in contact with, and will identify and reach out to people who may have been exposed.

They’re asking anyone who may be concerned to seek out testing.

Students at the school are currently on spring break - and will not be returning until April 15 at the earliest.

Stafford County currently has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

