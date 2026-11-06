Man found dead in Northwest DC library bathroom after stabbing

Image 1 of 3 ▼ West End Neighborhood Library Stabbing Investigation

A man was found dead inside the bathroom of a Northwest D.C. library on Friday afternoon after a stabbing, police said.

The incident was reported in the West End Neighborhood Library around 1:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of L Street, Northwest. A patron entered the bathroom and found the man. Officers arrived to find the victim with a stab wound.

Officers believe the stabbing occurred in the bathroom and said multiple people were inside the library when it happened. A kitchen knife was found on the scene.

Police are working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.