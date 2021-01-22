St. Paul man pleads guilty to federal arson charges in Minneapolis PD 3rd Precinct fire

A St. Paul, Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to federal arson charges for his role in torching the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct following the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May.

In a virtual hearing, 25-year-old Davon De-Andre Turner admitted he and other demonstrators lit the precinct on fire during the unrest in the wake of Floyd’s death. Turner told the judge he entered the building illegally and threw a lit Molotov cocktail on the ground.

Sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of between 41 and 51 months of prison time, or about 4 years. However, the judge will have the final discretion.

Turner is not currently in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for May.

Three other protesters, Branden Michael Wolfe, Bryce Michael Williams and Dylan Shakespeare Robinson have also pleaded guilty to federal arson charges for their roles in burning the Third Precinct. They will be sentenced this spring.

Advertisement

Prosecutors alleged in court that damages from fire totaled $12 million.