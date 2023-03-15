St. Patrick's Day in the DMV: Bar crawls, parties and more
For many of us, St. Patrick's Day is all about shamrocks, leprechauns and green beer.
St. Patrick’s Day is actually the feast day of St. Patrick, a patron saint of Ireland. It was originally celebrated with religious feasts and services, but St. Patrick’s Day became a secular celebration of Irish culture when it reached the United States alongside Irish immigrants.
Here are some events across the DMV celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend.
D.C.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Metrobar
Friday, March 17 from noon to midnight
Free
This D.C. bar with the backdrop of a Metro train car will be offering themed cocktails and beer buckets all day long. More information can be found here.
St. Patrick's Day Party
Howl at the Moon
Friday, March 17 from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Free
Enjoy green beer, Lucky Charms shots and live music all night long. A $10 cover will be required at the door. More information can be found here.
Kiss Me, I’m Irish Bar Crawl
Sudhouse
Friday, March 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Saturday, March 18 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
$25-30
This two-day event will take participants to Bar Pilar, Desperados, Voodoo and more. Your pre-purchased wristband will get you in the bars with no cover and drink specials will be available. More information can be found here.
Lucky to Laugh Comedy Jam
The Comedy Clubhouse
Friday, March 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
$15
Laugh along with a lineup of comedians and enjoy drink specials, food and more. A raffle will also be held with cash prizes. More information can be found here.
St. Pawty's Day Dog-Friendly Bar Crawl
Dacha Beer Garden
Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.
$15-20
Grab your pup and check out the bars throughout Navy Yard. Each spot will feature drink specials for you and your dog for free with your wristband and a photographer will be on-site to snap pics of you and your furry friend. More information can be found here.
Maryland
St. Patrick's Day Green Games
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
Friday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Free
Watch the NCAA tournament, enjoy live music and compete in fun games like a Lucky Charms eating contest, musical drunken chairs and more. Drink specials will be available all day long. More information can be found here.
St. Patrick's Day Crafts
Creative Outlets Arts Center
Friday, March 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Donations welcome
Artist GabyNobody will be leading some mindful St. Patrick's Day-themed crafts. Participants can drop in anytime and tickets are donation-based. More information can be found here.
St. Patrick's Day Dinner + Comedy Night
Janemark Winery & Vineyard
Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m.
$55-60
Jay Yoder, Daniel McFarland, Jr., Christian McCartney and Rose Vineshank will be performing as guests enjoy a dinner catered by Bayside Catering. There will also be a cash bar with green slushies and sangria. More information can be found here.
St. Patricks Day Cruise
Annapolis City Dock
Friday, March 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.
$75
Cruise through Annapolis while enjoying music, dancing and drinks. A cash bar will be available for guests 21 and over. More information can be found here.
St. Patrick's Day Karaoke Party
La Mexicana
Friday, March 17 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Free
Participate in the theme challenge of singing at least one song about luck, success or being blessed. Participants can also win prizes through the raffle. More information can be found here.
Virginia
Celebrate Ireland
Cookology Culinary School
Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
$125
Learn how to make classic Irish dishes like Irish Colcannon, Guinness hamburgers and cupcakes and more. Cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase. More information can be found here.
St. Patrick's Day All Day Party
Makers Union
Friday, March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Free
This all-day party will feature drink specials, authentic Irish food and live music. More information can be found here.
Irish Madness Fest
Clarendon Ballroom
Friday, March 17 from noon to 10 p.m. | Saturday, March 18 from noon to 10 p.m.
Free
Help yourself to green beer specials, a bottomless buffet and a fun game area with cornhole, giant Jenga and more. NCAA games will also be on starting at noon. More information can be found here.
Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl
The Light Horse Restaurant and Bar
Friday, March 17 from 4 p.m. to midnight
$20-25
Your wristband gets you exclusive drink specials, waived cover costs, professional photographers and more. Crawl to Village Brauhaus, Chadwicks and other fun bars in the area. More information can be found here.
St. Patrick's Beer Festival
Shipgarten
Saturday, March 18 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Free
Wear your best green outfit and enjoy samples from more than 40 breweries. Irish dishes and drink specials will also be available. More information can be found here.