St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 after 63-year-old man assaulted in Lexington Park

Authorities have arrested three people after a 63-year-old man was assaulted in St. Mary's County, officials say.

The incident was reported just after midnight Sunday morning in the River Bay community of Lexington Park.

Officers say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle who saw two men involved in a fight with a woman. The victim told the men to leave the woman alone or he would call police.

Kanisha Denise Butler, Tyrell Marquice Birdine, Delante Javon Holley (l to r / St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the men dragged the victim out of the vehicle and began violently beating him. Officers say the suspects also struck and shattered the windshield of the vehicle.

The vehicle sped away and was stopped by Maryland State Police who found the victim inside. He was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown and then transferred to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Police arrested 28-year-old Delante Javon Holley and 20-year-old Tyrell Marquice Birdine. Both face charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Officials say a woman, 20-year-old Kanisha Denise Butler, attempted to remove Birdine from the back of a patrol vehicle and was arrested and charged with hindering.

Anyone who witnessed the crime is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com.