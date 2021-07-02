Spotsylvania County standoff ends after suspect’s remains are found in ruins

An hours-long standoff in Spotsylvania County ended when the remains of the suspect were found in a home he’d allegedly on fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were assisting detectives from Orange County and US Marshalls when they went to the home in the 13700 block of West Catharpin Road around 2 p.m.

The suspect – who has not been identified yet – was wanted on charges including firearms, larceny and probation violations in Spotsylvania County and elsewhere.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Fire official: Demolition to collapsed condo to start Sunday

According to law enforcement, the suspect fired multiple shots toward them when they were at the home. When a deputy returned fire, the suspect holed up inside the house and began firing at deputies again.

The standoff went on for eight hours, with the suspect telling law enforcement he had explosives in the house.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect reportedly set fire to the house himself.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to law enforcement, the threat of explosives kept them from approaching the house.

Around noon on Friday, human remains were found inside the burned-out home.

Advertisement

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond.