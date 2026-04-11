DC man sentenced to 18 years after 45 rounds killed bystander out to dinner with wife, friends

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The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to 18 years for a 2021 shooting that killed an innocent bystander. Prosecutors say more than 45 rounds were fired into a busy street. The victim was walking with his wife and friends after dinner when he was killed.



A man has been sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting that killed an innocent bystander in the nation’s capital.

What we know:

Dearay Wilson, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for the June 2021 killing of 53-year-old Jeremy Black.

Wilson pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder while armed in D.C. Superior Court.

A judge ordered Wilson to serve 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a gun offender.

What they're saying:

"This sentencing sends a clear and necessary message: violent crime will not go unanswered," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

"Dearay Wilson and other shooters indiscriminately fired over 45 rounds into a busy public street, killing Jeremy Black—an innocent man walking with his wife and friends after dinner. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and this office remains committed to stopping outrageous killing on the streets of the District."

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened June 29, 2021, in the 1400 block of R Street Northwest.

Authorities say Wilson and three others drove to the area and opened fire on a group of people outside an apartment building.

Jeremy Black was walking with his wife and two friends after dinner when he was struck in the torso and killed.

Officials say more than 45 rounds were fired during the incident.

What's next:

Wilson will serve his sentence in federal custody and remain under supervision after his release.