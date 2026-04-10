Suspect accused in multiple sex offenses arrested in Spotsylvania County

The Brief A man accused of multiple sex offense charges was arrested in Spotsylvania County. Authorities say one of the victims is believed to be a girl who has been missing for over 10 years. Police say the investigation into the missing persons case and the potential ties to this suspect is ongoing.



The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man accused of multiple sex offense charges.

What we know:

On April 10, Spotsylvania County detectives, along with Virginia State Police, arrested James Branton on multiple sex offense charges.

Authorities say one of the victims is believed to be Katelin Akens, who has been missing for over 10 years.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities say the investigation remains open and active.

They still do not know the location of Katelin Akens.

"As we remain committed to locating Katelin and bringing her home to her family, we ask that anyone with information contact us at (800) 928-5822 or (540) 582-5822."