Sports betting in Maryland? Here's how not to get scammed during March Madness

As March Madness grips the nation with the NCAA tournament games kicking off, Maryland's Attorney General's office is issuing a stern warning to consumers, urging caution against potential scams and aggressive marketing tactics that could lead bettors to overspend.

Last week, the office raised concerns about deceptive practices that might lure individuals into risking more money than intended.

Now, in an effort to arm consumers with vital information, a new consumer alert was released Tuesday in collaboration with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The focus of the alert is to empower consumers with knowledge about legal wagering options in Maryland. It emphasizes that the only legal means of sports betting in the state is through operators licensed and regulated by the MLGCA.

Marylanders have the option to place wagers at 13 retail locations or online via 11 licensed websites/mobile apps.

Related article

Additionally, the alert highlights the legality of participating in online fantasy sports competitions, provided they are offered by operators registered with the MLGCA.

However, the alert also serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing that all other forms of online gaming are illegal in Maryland. Illegal gaming platforms, lacking regulation, pose significant risks, including heightened chances of fraud and identity theft.

To safeguard against such dangers, the Attorney General's Office and the MLGCA strongly advise Marylanders against patronizing illegal sports wagering or fantasy competition operators.

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Melvin Council Jr. #11 of the Wagner Seahawks shoots the ball during the first half against the Howard Bison in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 i Expand

Licensed operators, by law, must adhere to stringent measures to protect consumers' identities and cash deposits. They are also mandated to transparently display account terms and promotion conditions.

The MLGCA has prohibited licensed operators from using misleading terms like "risk-free" or "guaranteed." Consumers are advised to steer clear of platforms employing such language.

For those engaging in online gaming, the alert underscores the importance of utilizing only MLGCA-approved operators listed on the agency's website. Doubts about a platform's legality can be clarified by contacting the MLGCA directly or visiting their website here.