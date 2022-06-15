Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run held Wednesday at Bay Bridge

A group of Law Enforcement officers are raising money for Special Olympics Maryland.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is being held Wednesday to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland.

As part of the event, law enforcement officials will cross the westbound span of the Bay Bridge carrying the Special Olympics torch.

The right and center lanes of the bridge have been closed temporarily while runners make their way across the bridge.

According to organizers, The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a fundraiser for Special Olympics and a running event in which officers and athletes carry the Flame of Hope to the Opening Ceremony of Special Olympics local competitions, state and provincial Games, and National Summer or Winter Games.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The event started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas to help increase awareness for Special Olympics.