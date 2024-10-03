Residents of a Southwest D.C. apartment say they are outraged after more than 50 shots were fired, injuring a woman and damaging several vehicles in the area.

The shooting took place on the 1900 block of Half Street Southwest, just blocks from Nationals Park, on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

The woman, who was an innocent bystander, told FOX 5 she was struck by one of the bullets. After being shot, she flagged down police near the stadium for help. She is now recovering at home.

D.C. police released surveillance images of three suspects on Thursday, believed to be responsible for the rapid gunfire. The suspects are accused of firing more than 50 rounds, which damaged several vehicles and shattered windows in the neighborhood.

Photos from the scene show bullet holes in a pickup truck, shattered windows on a Mercedes, and even damage to an apartment window in the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Southwest DC shooting leaves woman injured, cars damaged after 50+ gunshots

The incident left many residents in the "Watermark Buzzard Point" building alarmed and frustrated.

"It was startling, daunting, that this is the neighborhood that I walk my dog in," one resident said. "For that to occur on a Saturday night, when people are out and about, it’s really concerning. So, my building has organized, and we all agree that this is a problem. We not only want to organize as a building, but as a community, to help reduce the violence in this area."

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

FOX 5 reached out to the management at Watermark Buzzard Point for a response to the residents’ efforts to address the violence but is still waiting for a callback.