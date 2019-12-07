Expand / Collapse search

Southeast D.C. shooter caught on camera

Crime and Public Safety
The suspect in a shooting Friday morning in the 2200 block of Savannah St., SE.

WASHINGTON - The suspect in a Southeast D.C. shooting Friday morning has been caught on camera. 

Police say the suspect shot one victim around 11:16 a.m. Friday in a convenience store parking lot in the 2200 block of Savannah Street Southeast. The victim went to a nearby hospital for non life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a Honda CR-V was also damaged in the shooting. 

The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. Police are now sharing surveillance video in hopes it leads to a break in the case.

Watch footage from the shooting below:

Suspect in Savannah Street Southeast shooting

D.C. police have shared this video of the suspect in a shooting Friday morning in Southeast D.C.