Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 4:00 PM EDT, Dorchester County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 3:18 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Grant County
Developing

Son shoots mother, then himself in Fairfax County: Police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:27PM
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC

Son shoots mother then himself in Virginia: Police

A son shot his mother Thursday inside a Falls Church apartment and then turned the gun on himself. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A son shot his mother Thursday inside a Falls Church apartment, and then police say, the man turned the gun on himself. 

The incident, police said, happened at the Woodland Tower Condominiums in the 6000 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Fairfax County police told FOX 5 the mother called 911 around 4:30 p.m. and said she had been shot in the arm, body, and leg.

Both she and her son — who is believed to be in his 30s — were transported to the hospital with what officials described as "life-threatening" injuries. FOX 5 has since learned the woman has been upgraded to a non-life-threatening condition and is expected to survive.

Police recovered a .22 caliber handgun at the scene and are still trying to figure out what prompted the shooting. They did confirm there is no apparent threat to the community. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 