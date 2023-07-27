Son shoots mother, then himself in Fairfax County: Police

A son shot his mother Thursday inside a Falls Church apartment, and then police say, the man turned the gun on himself.

The incident, police said, happened at the Woodland Tower Condominiums in the 6000 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Fairfax County police told FOX 5 the mother called 911 around 4:30 p.m. and said she had been shot in the arm, body, and leg.

Both she and her son — who is believed to be in his 30s — were transported to the hospital with what officials described as "life-threatening" injuries. FOX 5 has since learned the woman has been upgraded to a non-life-threatening condition and is expected to survive.

Police recovered a .22 caliber handgun at the scene and are still trying to figure out what prompted the shooting. They did confirm there is no apparent threat to the community.

