Son charged in mother's murder

A son has been charged in connection with the murder of his 72-year-old mother in Bladensburg, MD.

Police say around 11:10 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of 53rd Place for a welfare check.

Lorena Royster, 72, was found inside the apartment suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George’s County Police charged 51-year-old Reginald English with the murder of Royster. Police say English fatally assaulted his mother. The motive remains under investigation.