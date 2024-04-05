Expand / Collapse search

Son charged in mother's murder

By
Published  April 5, 2024 3:16pm EDT
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A son has been charged in connection with the murder of his 72-year-old mother in Bladensburg, MD. 

Police say around 11:10 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of 53rd Place for a welfare check. 

Lorena Royster, 72, was found inside the apartment suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

51-year-old Reginald English

Prince George’s County Police charged 51-year-old Reginald English with the murder of Royster. Police say English fatally assaulted his mother. The motive remains under investigation. 