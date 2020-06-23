Some supporting the Autism community are upset with the Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

In Montgomery County, an organization that supports those with Autism and developmental disabilities is sounding an alarm, concerned any potential budget cuts County Executive Marc Elrich might approve to the Department of Health and Human Services might tank the services they provide.

The county executive recently requested each county department review and identify where they can cut six percent of their budgets in response to a projected $600 million revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive director for CSSAC – the Community Services for Autistic Adults and Children – tells FOX 5 cutting funding to their program and to those like it would be like cutting a tree – it won’t grow back.

Jane Ford Salzano tells FOX 5 she officially launched the non-profit in 1979 after she was told by a doctor her son would need to go to an institution. He was diagnosed with a developmental disability at the age of four, and that’s how Salzano says those with Autism were often treated back then.

Salzano tells FOX 5 she has a son and a grandson with Autism.

“Oh, it’s the end of my son and grandson’s world unless it’s remediated,” Salzano said when asked about a potential county budget cut to their programming. “I left a message with our county executive Elrich’s office today and I said, 'If CSAAC goes under. And it will, as these cuts stand. That my son and my grandson will be coming to live at his house.'”

CSAAC is said to be one of the largest providers for people with Autism in the county, serving around 250 children and adults. The executive director says they have a school and around 68 group homes. Some of the group home residents, they say, do not have parents to turn to.

Eric Salzano, one of Jane Salzano’s sons and the CSAAC executive director, tells FOX 5 about 90 percent of their funding comes from the state. We’re told the 10 percent from the county is supposed to supplement the higher costs of operating within Montgomery County, which they expect will go up even more once the minimum wage increase kicks in next month.

“We use approximately a million hours a year in labor in our programs. When you factor in overtime, a dollar an hour increase that goes into effect July 1 will cost us 1.2 to 1.3 million dollars. So now we’re facing a cut. Even with any moneys gotten from the state increase, we’re still in a huge hole for our organization, probably in excess of a million dollars,” said Eric Salzano.

“Yeah, it’s devastating. You know, where are folks going to go? If you cut, we can’t support them. We can’t pay our staff,” said Eva Muiruri, CSAAC assistant executive director.

“I think it’s important for people to know that the county executive is actually the father of a developmentally disabled child. So the county executive has certainly lived with the issue for years and seen the impact of budget cuts to the state level, at the federal level and is very concerned…,” said the Montgomery County Director of Management and Budget, Richard Madaleno.

Madaleno added, “Right now he’s just trying to formulate a set of options – we’re trying to formulate a set of options for him and the proposal to take the public into the county council about how we deal with our budget.” The Office of Management and Budget is also calling on Congress to pass the Hero’s Act to help state and county governments with funding during this pandemic.

Councilman Gabe Albornoz, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services Committee chair told FOX 5 in a statement, “We know very difficult fiscal decisions lie ahead without many good options. However, we must protect our most vulnerable residents, especially in light of the pandemic. Our Disability Community has been disproportionately hit by COVID-19 and I would find it very difficult to accept reductions to a group of people that you can easily argue need more support. Certainly not less.”

After each department submits their proposals on Friday, Madaleno says the county executive will review and see what areas may need “tweaking.” He’ll then present proposed budget cuts to the county council about two weeks after.