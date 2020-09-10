Snow day no more: MCPS says virtual learning may replace inclement weather closures

Students who typically wear their pajamas inside out in hopes of the coveted snow day may be disappointed after the threat of the pandemic ends.

Now that virtual learning has been so widely adopted throughout the DMV and all across the country, school leaders have new options to avoid weather-related disruptions to the school calendar.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In Thursday's school board meeting, Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Jack Smith said virtual learning is here to stay.

"In my view of the world this digital platform this digital experience is never going to go away entirely and we don't want it to because even in the best world I never want to have a snow day again," Smith said.

Children sled down a hill in Montgomery County School's Lee Jordan Athletic Field on Piney Branch Rd. in Takoma Park, MD. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Tracy Weeks, executive director of K12 state strategy at Canvas Learning Management Platform, said some schools that had the company's technology before the pandemic would use it in lieu of weather cancellations. She expects more will when the threat of the pandemic wanes.

"I know it's disappointing for kids to think we might not ever have a snow day but you also don't have makeup days on the other end. You don't lose spring breaks because you're missing out school for snow days," Weeks said.

Districts moving to virtual learning during inclement weather would also be dependent on whether or not leaders will allow students to keep their access to devices and wireless internet hotspots.