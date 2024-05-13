Snoop Dogg's 'Gin & Juice' drink brand to sponsor college football bowl game

article

Rapper Snoop Dogg is getting into the big business of college football with the sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl, which will be formally presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – the first product launched under his brand with longtime musical and business partner Dr. Dre.

The agreement marks the first time that an alcohol brand has been the presenting sponsor of a college football bowl game and will showcase the Gin & Juice brand. The premium spirits company, named after Snoop Dogg's 1994 hit song produced by Dr. Dre, currently offers ready-to-drink cocktails made with "premium light gin" in four flavors – apricot, citrus, melon and passionfruit.

"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences," Snoop Dogg said in a social media post announcing the sponsorship. "So it's time that we get back to the roots of college football – when it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry.

"Being a fan, coach, supporter of all levels of the game I sent many players from my SYFL to colleges and the NFL, so it's only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right," he explained. "I'm ready to bring the Juice back to college football, and I'm taking my talents… that's right, to Arizona. Believe me, Arizona, baby! I'm here to announce the new collaboration – the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop."

Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop branding and beverages are displayed at a Super Bowl party in Las Vegas earlier this year. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flippers Roller Boogie Palace / Getty Images)

"We're thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop," Arizona Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair said in a statement. "This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations, and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA."

Aside from putting the spirits brand in the spotlight, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice will also feature charity events and a youth football game called the SNOOPER Bowl that will feature teams from California and Arizona. The bowl game will also continue to donate 100% of its net proceeds to charity.

Snoop Dogg has long been associated with football, making regular appearances on the sidelines of college and professional football games and practices. He's also a longtime youth football coach.

A 2005 photo of Snoop Dogg, aka Calvin Broadus, coaching youth football players. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

He founded the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) in California 17 years ago and the league has produced over 40 players who eventually went on to play in college and the NFL, including C.J. Stroud , JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jack Jones, Daiyan Henley, Deommodore Lenoir, De'Anthony Thomas, Ronnie Hillman and others.

The bowl game will mark the third time in which a living individual has been named in the bowl game's title, following in the wake of the LA Bowl, which had talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as the name sponsor for two years and last year gave the honors to former NFL star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski .

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Dec. 28, 2024. It's expected to feature teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

