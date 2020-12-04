Sneaky storm could bring first snowflakes of the season to DC region Monday morning

Snow lovers – are you ready?

A sneaky storm heading our way could bring us the first snowflakes of the season Monday morning.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure to our south and east could bring the ingredients needed for the area's first snow event.

Don't lace up the snow boots just yet -- nothing is guaranteed – so we'll have to keep an eye on the FOX 5 radar this weekend.

In the meantime, a good soaking rain is expected through the afternoon Friday, overnight and into Saturday morning.

