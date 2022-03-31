Skippy recall: Company says some peanut butters may contain metal fragments

Skippy is recalling more than 9,000 cases of peanut butter jars because some of them could contain stainless steel fragments, the company said Wednesday.

According to a news release, the voluntary recall includes 9,353 cases of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein and Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread with certain "Best if Used By" dates.

Skippy peanut butter recall ‘best if used by’ dates

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread 40 ounces:

May 4, 2023

May 5, 2023

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread - Club 2/40 ounces:

May 5, 2023

Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread 16.3 ounces:

May 6, 2023

May 7, 2023

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter with Plant Protein 14 ounces:

May 10, 2023

No other Skippy peanut butter brands or jar sizes are included in the recall, the company said.

Consumers can return the products to a store to exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779. You can also visit their website for more information.