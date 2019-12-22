Six shot in Baltimore mass shooting

article

Baltimore police say six men are in the hospital after a mass shooting early Sunday.

It happened at 2:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

They found a 20-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

Police delivered all of those victims to a nearby hospital.

Police were also informed of a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the finger and a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both of those victims walked into area hospitals.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at (410) 396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.