Six Flags America: Residents, development team invited to discuss future of former park
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is inviting residents to take part in a town hall on the future of the former Six Flags America site.
Braveboy will host the meeting alongside G.S. Proctor & Associates and the 35V development team, to gather public input on potential uses for the property.
RELATED: Kevin Durant group buys former Six Flags site in Prince George's County
What we know:
A joint venture between 35V, the investment firm co‑founded by Prince George’s County native and NBA star Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, and the Atlanta‑based TPA Group has been chosen by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to purchase the 515‑acre property.
The site is being positioned for major redevelopment, with plans aimed at creating a year‑round destination that boosts economic growth and adds jobs.
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Six Flags America
There is no limit to the way we can reimagine this land — retail, dining, business, and world-class experiences, all here in Prince George's County," said County Executive Braveboy in a statement.
The community is invited to participate on Thursday, June 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wayne K. Curry Building, inside the County Council Hearing Room.
More details can be found online.
Six Flags America
The Source: Information in this article comes from the office of Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy.