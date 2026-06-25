Six Flags America: Residents, development team invited to discuss future of former park

The Brief Residents invited to town hall on former Six Flags America site. Joint venture selected to purchase the 515‑acre property. Site positioned for major redevelopment and year‑round destination.



Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is inviting residents to take part in a town hall on the future of the former Six Flags America site.

Braveboy will host the meeting alongside G.S. Proctor & Associates and the 35V development team, to gather public input on potential uses for the property.

RELATED: Kevin Durant group buys former Six Flags site in Prince George's County

What we know:

A joint venture between 35V, the investment firm co‑founded by Prince George’s County native and NBA star Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, and the Atlanta‑based TPA Group has been chosen by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to purchase the 515‑acre property.

The site is being positioned for major redevelopment, with plans aimed at creating a year‑round destination that boosts economic growth and adds jobs.

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Six Flags America

There is no limit to the way we can reimagine this land — retail, dining, business, and world-class experiences, all here in Prince George's County," said County Executive Braveboy in a statement.

The community is invited to participate on Thursday, June 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wayne K. Curry Building, inside the County Council Hearing Room.

More details can be found online.

Six Flags America