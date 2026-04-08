Kevin Durant group buys former Six Flags site in Prince George's County

The Brief A group led by NBA superstar Kevin Durant has purchased the former Six Flags property in Bowie. Six Flags America closed in 2025 after 50 years in Prince George's County. It's unclear what Durant's group plans to do with the land.



A group led by NBA superstar Kevin Durant has bought the site of the former Six Flags in Bowie.

What we know:

Durant’s 35V and TPA Group have purchased the land, Prince George's County officials announced on Wednesday. Durant is a DMV native, born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Maryland.

The land comprises about 500 acres, though the former theme park occupied only about 20% of it.

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The backstory:

Six Flags, the largest amusement park operator in North America, closed its park in Bowie at the end of the 2025 season, after operating for 50 years in Prince George's County.

They say when they decided to close the park – which had employed about 70 full-time workers – that the decision was a difficult one.

The park was originally opened in 1974 as a drive-through safari experience called The Largo Wildlife Preserve. It was officially rebranded as Six Flags America in 1999.

What they're saying:

It's not clear what the group plans to do with the property, but county officials say they want the community involved. Prince George's officials and the new ownership group plan to hold several events to discuss future plans for the site with the community.

"We are excited about the vision, energy, and opportunity this new ownership team brings to the former Six Flags site," said County Executive Aisha Braveboy. "This is a major step forward for Prince George’s County and a meaningful opportunity to elevate this property into a destination development that reflects the expectations of our residents and strengthens economic development in our County."